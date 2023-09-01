Calian Group (CGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Calian Group (TSE: CGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2023 – Calian Group was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.00 to C$75.00.

8/14/2023 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$81.00 to C$66.00.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGY traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.20. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$51.25 and a 12 month high of C$68.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.57 million, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.32). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of C$166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3416667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

