Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.92.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,934. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 225,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.