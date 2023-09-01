Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.06.

CM traded up C$0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting C$54.10. 1,826,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,225. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.01 and a one year high of C$65.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

