Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 14,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. 1,358,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

