Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,410. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

