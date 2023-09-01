Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capstone Green Energy Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,355. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

