Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 131,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRDL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 130,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.42.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.