Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 131,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRDL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 130,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.