CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,173 shares of company stock worth $313,243. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CareDx by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 578,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

