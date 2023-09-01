Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 102,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

