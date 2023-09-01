Cedric Francois Sells 150,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

APLS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,512. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

