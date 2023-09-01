Celer Network Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Celer Network has a market cap of $86.30 million and $2.22 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

