Celer Network Price Down 3% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $85.60 million and $2.47 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.