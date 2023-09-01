Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 80,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

