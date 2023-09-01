CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 14,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

