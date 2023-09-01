CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 14,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

