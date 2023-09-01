Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,056. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ciena by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.