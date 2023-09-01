Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 22,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.59. 11,658,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,444,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

