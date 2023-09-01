Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.29 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Civic has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $68.74 million and $2.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

