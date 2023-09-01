Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,448 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Northrop Grumman worth $365,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,093. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $452.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.