Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $728,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.07. The stock had a trading volume of 263,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,443 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

