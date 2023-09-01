Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $612.06 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,581,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,053 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.95% of PPG Industries worth $612,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 537.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 30.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 168,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 480,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

