Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $683.71 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,685 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.73% of Travelers Companies worth $683,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $162.66. 289,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $173.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

