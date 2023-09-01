Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.81% of Williams Companies worth $658,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 1,850,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,145. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

