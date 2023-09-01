Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,430,320 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,916,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430,320 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.52% of Monster Beverage worth $859,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,089. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

