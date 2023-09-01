Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 864,824 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Diageo worth $432,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 161,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DEO traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.30. 283,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

