Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 320,988 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $521,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $102,369,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $241.05. 2,832,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

