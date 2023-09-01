Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 51,448 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Equinix worth $573,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,076 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $779.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $781.83 and a 200-day moving average of $739.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

