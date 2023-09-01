Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 463,862 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

CWEN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 610,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.389 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

