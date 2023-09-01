Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 972,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

