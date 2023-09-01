CoinField Coin (CFC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.67

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.18 million and $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

