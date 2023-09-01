Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.33

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $15.35. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

