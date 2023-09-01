Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.18 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,900.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $21.08. 156,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,633. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 256.42%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

