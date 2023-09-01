Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.33

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.33 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.29). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.29), with a volume of 2,542 shares traded.

Condor Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.31. The stock has a market cap of £43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Condor Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.