Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Conn’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Conn's alerts:

Insider Activity at Conn’s

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 250,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONN

Conn’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.