ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,654 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 4.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $243,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.