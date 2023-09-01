Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,070. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.