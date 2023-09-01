Contrasting Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF) & Its Peers

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) is one of 339 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fukuoka Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fukuoka Financial Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Fukuoka Financial Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fukuoka Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fukuoka Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Fukuoka Financial Group Competitors 28.45% 11.89% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fukuoka Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fukuoka Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fukuoka Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fukuoka Financial Group Competitors 1449 5085 4682 90 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 57.03%. Given Fukuoka Financial Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fukuoka Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fukuoka Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fukuoka Financial Group N/A N/A -32.14 Fukuoka Financial Group Competitors $34.62 billion $485.01 million 105.47

Fukuoka Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fukuoka Financial Group. Fukuoka Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fukuoka Financial Group rivals beat Fukuoka Financial Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products. It is also involved in securities, office work agent, loan guarantee, system development and operation, assessment and analysis, credit card, collateral valuation, credit management and collection, consulting, insurance, research and development, investments, and factoring businesses. In addition, the company engages in the movable property and lease of right; M&A advisory service; and provision of information processing and communications services businesses. It operates through a network of branches in Japan and offices internationally, as well as operates ATMs. Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.