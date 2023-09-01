Contrasting XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW) & Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $29.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $3.55 billion 0.22 -$74.10 million $2.00 23.03

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than XOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0.90% 15.96% 1.72%

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats XOS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

