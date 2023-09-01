Cormark Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

TSE CM traded up C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.24. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.01 and a 1-year high of C$65.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

