Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,291. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

