Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 313,078 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 975,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 320,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

