Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,233,849.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crexendo by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Crexendo stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 35,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,606. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 77.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.