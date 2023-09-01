Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $10,441,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 598,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $888.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.