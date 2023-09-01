Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.85

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 1911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through, Construction Business, Real Estate Business, and Financial Business, segments. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

