DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.06. DarioHealth shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 38,558 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRIO
DarioHealth Price Performance
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DarioHealth
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.