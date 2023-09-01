DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.06. DarioHealth shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 38,558 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

