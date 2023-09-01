Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Daseke by 167.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Daseke by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 191,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,348. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.17). Daseke had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $407.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

