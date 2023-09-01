Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $12.93 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.93 or 0.00050212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $199.82 million and approximately $684,312.20 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00157793 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025580 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025874 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,448,234 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.