DEI (DEI) Price Down 37.2% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $383.43 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00244933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015035 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.