Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DB. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,628,000. Amundi grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,603,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DB remained flat at $10.89 during trading on Friday. 2,048,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

