Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Down 0.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €20.96 ($22.78) and last traded at €21.08 ($22.91). 21,490 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.16 ($23.00).

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.58.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

