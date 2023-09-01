dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $291.46 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00245363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,220,625 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98537989 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,351.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

